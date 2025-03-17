Tribute to a Tamil Cinema Legend: Bindu Ghosh Passes Away at 76

Renowned Tamil actress Bindu Ghosh, celebrated for her performances in films like ''Kozhi Koovuthu'' and ''Kalathur Kannamma'', has passed away at the age of 76. She breathed her last in a Chennai hospital, succumbing to heart and kidney ailments, according to her son Shivaji.

Bindu Ghosh, whose death occurred on Sunday afternoon, was known not only for her acting talents but also for her remarkable dancing skills. ''She died around 2 pm yesterday. She had a heart problem and kidney failure,'' revealed Shivaji in a statement to PTI.

Her passing brings to a close an illustrious career during which she shared the screen alongside legendary actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Sivaji Ganesan. The film fraternity mourns the loss of an artist who left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema.

