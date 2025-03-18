Left Menu

Sharad Pawar and Family Pay Tribute to Bharati Pawar

Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Supriya Sule honor the late Bharati Pawar, who passed away at the age of 77. The tribute took place at her residence in Pune. Bharati, wife of Prataprao Pawar, is survived by her son Abhijit Pawar and family. Last rites were held at Vaikunth crematorium.

Prominent political figures, including NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and party leader Supriya Sule, gathered on Tuesday to pay respects to Bharati Pawar, who succumbed to a prolonged illness in Pune at the age of 77.

Bharati Pawar, who was the wife of Sharad Pawar's brother Prataprao Pawar, passed away on Monday evening at her residence. The family, including party members, reached the residence to pay their tributes.

The ceremonial last rites for Bharati Pawar were conducted at the Vaikunth crematorium. She is survived by her husband Prataprao, her son Abhijit Pawar, Managing Director of Sakal Media Group, and their extended family.

