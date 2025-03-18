Sharad Pawar and Family Pay Tribute to Bharati Pawar

Prominent political figures, including NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and party leader Supriya Sule, gathered on Tuesday to pay respects to Bharati Pawar, who succumbed to a prolonged illness in Pune at the age of 77.

Bharati Pawar, who was the wife of Sharad Pawar's brother Prataprao Pawar, passed away on Monday evening at her residence. The family, including party members, reached the residence to pay their tributes.

The ceremonial last rites for Bharati Pawar were conducted at the Vaikunth crematorium. She is survived by her husband Prataprao, her son Abhijit Pawar, Managing Director of Sakal Media Group, and their extended family.

(With inputs from agencies.)