Lal Bahadur Shastri: The Great Conciliator of India's Transformation

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan praised former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as a leader who reached India's top position based on merit and integrity, despite lacking birth or wealth advantages. He highlighted Shastri's ethical stance and major contributions, including the White and Green Revolutions and leadership during conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:18 IST
On Tuesday, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lauded former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, describing him as a leader who ascended to India's highest office based on merit and integrity, rather than privilege or wealth.

Speaking at a book launch for 'The Great Conciliator - Lal Bahadur Shastri and the Transformation of India' by Sanjeev Chopra, Khan emphasized Shastri's belief in prioritizing ethics over economics. The governor highlighted Shastri's pivotal role in India's White and Green Revolutions, which significantly transformed the nation's agricultural landscape and improved farmers' livelihoods.

Khan recounted Shastri's unwavering resolve during conflicts, particularly against Pakistan, commending his leadership. He recalled Shastri's stirring speeches and his ability to energize the country, marking him as a hero of the people and a steadfast proponent of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

