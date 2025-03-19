Left Menu

Joyful Homecoming: Sunita Williams' Ancestral Village Celebrates Her Safe Return

Residents of astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village Jhulasan in Gujarat celebrated her safe return from space with colorful processions, traditional dances, and rituals. Following a successful splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, the community honored their prayers to goddess Dola Mata and invited Williams to visit soon.

Updated: 19-03-2025 11:41 IST
A wave of joy swept through Jhulasan, Sunita Williams' ancestral village, as her SpaceX capsule successfully landed in the Gulf of Mexico. Locals, including school students, gathered early to celebrate her safe return with traditional garba dances, fireworks, and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' throughout the village.

The villagers, who had been praying for Williams' safety, organized a 'yagna' and kept an "Akhand Jyot" burning since her mission's departure last year. This ritual culminated in a vibrant procession to the Dola Mata temple, expressing gratitude for the astronaut's safe arrival back on Earth.

Preparations for the celebration were elaborate, with several festivities marking Williams' return. Descending from a village known for its devotion, she has been invited to Jhulasan, as eager villagers await her visit to her father's hometown in Gujarat once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

