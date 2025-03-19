Joyful Homecoming: Sunita Williams' Ancestral Village Celebrates Her Safe Return

A wave of joy swept through Jhulasan, Sunita Williams' ancestral village, as her SpaceX capsule successfully landed in the Gulf of Mexico. Locals, including school students, gathered early to celebrate her safe return with traditional garba dances, fireworks, and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' throughout the village.

The villagers, who had been praying for Williams' safety, organized a 'yagna' and kept an "Akhand Jyot" burning since her mission's departure last year. This ritual culminated in a vibrant procession to the Dola Mata temple, expressing gratitude for the astronaut's safe arrival back on Earth.

Preparations for the celebration were elaborate, with several festivities marking Williams' return. Descending from a village known for its devotion, she has been invited to Jhulasan, as eager villagers await her visit to her father's hometown in Gujarat once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)