Left Menu

Inspiring Return: Sunita Williams and Crew-9's Stellar Achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Crew-9 after their extended mission to the ISS, underscoring their courage and dedication. The astronauts returned on the SpaceX Dragon after over nine months, following technical challenges that delayed their mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:03 IST
Inspiring Return: Sunita Williams and Crew-9's Stellar Achievement
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members, who have returned to Earth after an extended mission to the International Space Station. Modi emphasized that their unwavering determination will serve as an enduring source of inspiration for countless individuals around the world.

The Crew-9 team, comprised of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, successfully landed early Wednesday. They arrived back on Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

While Williams and Wilmore intended to test Boeing's new Starliner capsule, their mission was prolonged due to a series of technical setbacks, including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, which rendered their spacecraft unsafe. Modi lauded their test of grit and the crew's ability to overcome adversity, highlighting the fusion of precision, passion, and technological brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025