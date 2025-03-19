Inspiring Return: Sunita Williams and Crew-9's Stellar Achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members, who have returned to Earth after an extended mission to the International Space Station. Modi emphasized that their unwavering determination will serve as an enduring source of inspiration for countless individuals around the world.

The Crew-9 team, comprised of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, successfully landed early Wednesday. They arrived back on Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

While Williams and Wilmore intended to test Boeing's new Starliner capsule, their mission was prolonged due to a series of technical setbacks, including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, which rendered their spacecraft unsafe. Modi lauded their test of grit and the crew's ability to overcome adversity, highlighting the fusion of precision, passion, and technological brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)