Mamata Banerjee Advocates Bharat Ratna for Space Pioneer Sunita Williams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for astronaut Sunita Williams to receive the Bharat Ratna for her remarkable nine-month mission in space. Praising the rescue team's efforts, Banerjee expressed deep admiration for Williams and followed developments closely, highlighting Williams' extended mission due to technical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:28 IST
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recommended that astronaut Sunita Williams be awarded the Bharat Ratna for her exceptional bravery during a prolonged mission in space. Banerjee expressed her appreciation in the state Assembly, applauding the rescue team's efforts.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore safely returned to Earth after spending nearly nine months on the space station, an extended stay caused by technical complications in their spacecraft. Originally planned for just eight days, the mission tested their resilience.

Banerjee, a keen follower of space science, praised the successful rescue mission and voiced her unwavering support for Williams, remarking on the challenges faced and the importance of their accomplishments for India's space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

