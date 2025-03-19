Mamata Banerjee Advocates Bharat Ratna for Space Pioneer Sunita Williams
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for astronaut Sunita Williams to receive the Bharat Ratna for her remarkable nine-month mission in space. Praising the rescue team's efforts, Banerjee expressed deep admiration for Williams and followed developments closely, highlighting Williams' extended mission due to technical issues.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recommended that astronaut Sunita Williams be awarded the Bharat Ratna for her exceptional bravery during a prolonged mission in space. Banerjee expressed her appreciation in the state Assembly, applauding the rescue team's efforts.
Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore safely returned to Earth after spending nearly nine months on the space station, an extended stay caused by technical complications in their spacecraft. Originally planned for just eight days, the mission tested their resilience.
Banerjee, a keen follower of space science, praised the successful rescue mission and voiced her unwavering support for Williams, remarking on the challenges faced and the importance of their accomplishments for India's space endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race Against Time: High-Stakes Rescue Mission at SLBC Tunnel
Stuck in Space: NASA Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission
Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter Lead the Charge at Blue Bay LPGA
NASA powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft to save power
Rescue Mission Intensifies in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel