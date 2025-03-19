Tragedy at Matatila Dam: Six Lives Lost in Boat Capsize

A tragic incident unfolded at Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district as authorities recovered the bodies of six individuals, including three children, following a boat capsize. The mishap occurred on Tuesday evening as the vessel transported 15 passengers to a temple on the dam's island.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Prashant Sharma, reported that while eight people were rescued by villagers, the remaining seven were feared missing. Throughout the night, search operations were relentless, leading to the discovery of six bodies by Wednesday afternoon, with efforts continuing for a missing 15-year-old girl, Kumkum.

Shivpuri district collector Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary stated that the small, wooden boat may have capsized due to water ingress or imbalance. The administration plans preventive measures to avert future incidents. As a response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial aid for the deceased's families.

(With inputs from agencies.)