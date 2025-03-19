Left Menu

Tragedy at Matatila Dam: Six Lives Lost in Boat Capsize

Authorities recovered six bodies, including three children, after a boat carrying 15 people capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Matatila dam. The search continues for a missing teenage girl. The incident involved a small wooden boat and has prompted future safety measures by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:03 IST
Tragedy at Matatila Dam: Six Lives Lost in Boat Capsize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district as authorities recovered the bodies of six individuals, including three children, following a boat capsize. The mishap occurred on Tuesday evening as the vessel transported 15 passengers to a temple on the dam's island.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Prashant Sharma, reported that while eight people were rescued by villagers, the remaining seven were feared missing. Throughout the night, search operations were relentless, leading to the discovery of six bodies by Wednesday afternoon, with efforts continuing for a missing 15-year-old girl, Kumkum.

Shivpuri district collector Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary stated that the small, wooden boat may have capsized due to water ingress or imbalance. The administration plans preventive measures to avert future incidents. As a response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial aid for the deceased's families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025