Highlights from Western India: Arrests, Celebrations, Tragedies, and Legal Proceedings

Significant events unfurled in the western region as Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan was arrested in Nagpur for leading a protest outside a police station. This protest followed an agitation by VHP workers against Aurangzeb's tomb, escalating into violence.

In contrast, celebrations erupted in the ancestral village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams upon her safe return to Earth. Residents of Jhulasan in Gujarat expressed their joy through fireworks, sweets, and prayers.

Tragedy struck near Pune when four office-goers perished in a vehicle fire, while in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, recovery operations continued after a boat capsized, resulting in six deaths. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court expedited divorce proceedings for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, waiving the standard cooling-off period.

