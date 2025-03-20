Sketchverse Marvel: Pune's Record-Breaking Comic Strip and New Creative Courses Launched

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Dr. D.Y. Patil School of Design in Tathawade, Pune, hosted an extraordinary event titled 'Sketchverse,' setting a world record with a comic strip stretching over 2 kilometers and comprised of 4,500 illustrations. This feat surpasses the previous 1.6-kilometer record set in Japan.

With the strong backing of university leaders, the event brought together 90 students and faculty members working tirelessly over 21 hours to complete the comic strip. The initiative also saw an enthusiastic turnout of artists across India, engaged in live sketching set to music, and included thought-provoking discussions and awards.

Furthermore, the Dr. D.Y. Patil Center for Skill Development announced two new diploma programs in collaboration with industry leaders. These Game Design and VFX courses, conducted with Goodspeed Games and Visual Birds Studio, promise immediate job placements, offering a practical skill-oriented approach to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)