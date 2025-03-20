Modi Urges Bharwad Community for Natural Farming Revolution

In a bid to propel India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Gujarat's Bharwad community virtually. He emphasized the critical role of this cattle-rearing group in adopting modern agricultural practices and participating in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Emphasizing the need for transformation, Modi advocated for daughters in the community to become computer literate, underscoring the significance of adapting to changing times. At a religious event in Bavaliyali Dham, Modi highlighted the cultural and religious importance of the venue.

The Prime Minister also outlined the widening scope of the Kisan Credit Card, now extended to cattle rearers, offering them access to low-interest loans. This financial inclusion aims to boost the agricultural sector and empower rural communities.

