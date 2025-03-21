Memories by Minor Hotels: Elevating Destination Weddings with Unparalleled Luxury

The global hospitality group, Minor Hotels, has introduced 'Memories by Minor Hotels', a new program aimed at revolutionizing destination weddings with an Indian touch. Offering luxurious and culturally authentic experiences, this initiative promises to seamlessly blend timeless Indian traditions with modern elegance in breathtaking locations.

Memories by Minor Hotels allows couples to choose from over 30 venues across Asia. These venues range from lush gardens and elegant ballrooms to picturesque beaches. Dedicated wedding specialists ensure that every detail meets the couple's visions, highlighting the grandeur and intricacy of Indian ceremonies.

Since its recent launch, interest in the program has surged, with over 125 Indian weddings held at Minor Hotels properties in the past 14 months. This rise mirrors the growing global demand for bespoke destination weddings, making Minor Hotels a preferred choice for couples seeking an unforgettable celebration.

