Memories by Minor Hotels: Elevating Destination Weddings with Unparalleled Luxury
Minor Hotels has launched 'Memories by Minor Hotels', a program aimed at offering luxury, culturally authentic Indian destination weddings. With bespoke services and a variety of spectacular locations across Asia, it caters to increasing demand while ensuring seamless integration of Indian traditions with modern elegance.
Memories by Minor Hotels allows couples to choose from over 30 venues across Asia. These venues range from lush gardens and elegant ballrooms to picturesque beaches. Dedicated wedding specialists ensure that every detail meets the couple's visions, highlighting the grandeur and intricacy of Indian ceremonies.
Since its recent launch, interest in the program has surged, with over 125 Indian weddings held at Minor Hotels properties in the past 14 months. This rise mirrors the growing global demand for bespoke destination weddings, making Minor Hotels a preferred choice for couples seeking an unforgettable celebration.
