Transforming 'The Ponrung': From Ancient Cave to Tourist Marvel

Arunachal Pradesh's Panchayat and Rural Development minister, Ojing Tasing, has inaugurated a significant tourism attraction, 'The Ponrung'. Located near Lokpeng village in Siang district, this ancient bat cave holds tremendous potential for boosting local tourism and offers new opportunities for community development.

The minister emphasized the importance of leveraging the site's natural beauty to drive economic improvement for residents. The initiative focuses on enhancing the region's biodiversity preservation efforts, moving away from hunting practices, and engaging the community in conservation activities.

With an additional Rs 20 lakh pledged for the site's enhancement, including infrastructure and lighting, 'The Ponrung' is set to become a premier tourist destination. The efforts by the Lokpeng Welfare Society, led by president Talo Pajing, underscore the community's commitment to transforming the cave into a geological marvel accessible to all.

