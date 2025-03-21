Kokborok Script Controversy: A Community's Fight for Linguistic Identity

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), declared that community interests triumph over political alliances, calling for Kokborok language recognition in the Roman script. This stance aligns with the demands of the TMP-aligned Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation.

The federation's protest, a road blockade at the local Circuit House, disrupted traffic for hours, underscoring the community's fervent push for linguistic recognition. Debbarma stated, "No party or alliance is bigger than the community's interest. We want a script convenient to us."

TMP members, including MLA Ranjit Debbarma, raised the issue in the Assembly, seeking a response from Chief Minister Manik Saha. While the Chief Minister acknowledged ongoing discussions, he mentioned legal limitations in adopting a foreign script within India's constitution, a concern echoed by senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman who supports the students' demands.

