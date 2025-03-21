Nostalgia Reigns: Subhash Ghai's 'Karz' Shines at Red Lorry Film Fest

In a wave of nostalgia, the iconic film 'Karz,' directed by Subhash Ghai, was celebrated at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai. The event marked the reunion of Ghai with the film's stars Simi Garewal and Tina Ambani, among others. Notably, Neetu Kapoor, wife of the late lead actor Rishi Kapoor, graced the screening with her presence.

'Karz' showcased an intriguing fusion of reincarnation and thriller, with Rishi Kapoor delivering a memorable performance as a man tormented by past lives. His acting, alongside the memorable soundtrack featuring the hit 'Meri Umar Ke Naujawano (Om Shanti Om),' solidified 'Karz' as a pivotal work in Kapoor's career.

Subhash Ghai recounted the challenge of casting Simi Garewal as Kaamini, revealing the lengths he went to convince her of the role's potential, assuring her that her dignity would be upheld. The film's intricate character development and compelling narrative continue to resonate with audiences, reaffirming its status as an enduring classic.

