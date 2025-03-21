Left Menu

Nostalgia Reigns: Subhash Ghai's 'Karz' Shines at Red Lorry Film Fest

The classic film 'Karz' directed by Subhash Ghai was celebrated at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai, uniting Ghai with leading ladies Simi Garewal and Tina Ambani, and attended by Neetu Kapoor. The film's timeless themes of reincarnation and thriller continue to captivate audiences decades later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:32 IST
Karz team (Image source; ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of nostalgia, the iconic film 'Karz,' directed by Subhash Ghai, was celebrated at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai. The event marked the reunion of Ghai with the film's stars Simi Garewal and Tina Ambani, among others. Notably, Neetu Kapoor, wife of the late lead actor Rishi Kapoor, graced the screening with her presence.

'Karz' showcased an intriguing fusion of reincarnation and thriller, with Rishi Kapoor delivering a memorable performance as a man tormented by past lives. His acting, alongside the memorable soundtrack featuring the hit 'Meri Umar Ke Naujawano (Om Shanti Om),' solidified 'Karz' as a pivotal work in Kapoor's career.

Subhash Ghai recounted the challenge of casting Simi Garewal as Kaamini, revealing the lengths he went to convince her of the role's potential, assuring her that her dignity would be upheld. The film's intricate character development and compelling narrative continue to resonate with audiences, reaffirming its status as an enduring classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

