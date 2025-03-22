Left Menu

All Aboard Zakir Khan's 'Delulu Express': A Stand-Up Spectacle

Zakir Khan's latest stand-up special, 'Delulu Express,' will debut on Prime Video on March 27. Known for his comedy inspired by personal experiences, Khan remains a prominent figure in Indian comedy. 'Delulu Express' follows his previous specials like 'Haq Se Single' and 'Kaksha Gyarvi.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned comedian Zakir Khan is set to launch his newest stand-up special, 'Delulu Express,' exclusively on Prime Video this coming March 27. The streaming service announced the release, highlighting the show's entertaining content, rooted in Khan's rich personal experiences.

Khan's popularity soared after clinching the title of Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand Up" in 2012. His unique ability to blend real-life anecdotes with humor has solidified his status as a favorite in the Indian comedy scene. 'Delulu Express' promises to continue this tradition of storytelling.

Prime Video took to Instagram to announce the premiere, with both the platform and Khan actively sharing the news across social media. This latest work builds on Khan's impressive catalog of stand-up specials, which includes hits like 'Haq Se Single' and 'Kaksha Gyarvi.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

