Left Menu

Trump Offers to Cover Astronauts' Overtime from His Own Pocket

US President Donald Trump pledged to personally cover the overtime pay for astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who returned after spending 286 days in space. Their mission extended due to a spacecraft malfunction. Trump praised Elon Musk for facilitating their return via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:12 IST
Trump Offers to Cover Astronauts' Overtime from His Own Pocket
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has promised to pay the overtime costs for astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams from his own funds, following their unexpected nine-month mission in space.

The pair's journey, initially planned for just eight days, stretched to 286 days due to a malfunction aboard their spacecraft. Each astronaut received a per diem of USD 5 per day, totaling USD 1,430, in addition to their annual salary.

Trump expressed his gratitude to Elon Musk for orchestrating their safe return on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, emphasizing Musk's crucial role in bringing the astronauts back to Earth safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025