Trump Offers to Cover Astronauts' Overtime from His Own Pocket

US President Donald Trump has promised to pay the overtime costs for astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams from his own funds, following their unexpected nine-month mission in space.

The pair's journey, initially planned for just eight days, stretched to 286 days due to a malfunction aboard their spacecraft. Each astronaut received a per diem of USD 5 per day, totaling USD 1,430, in addition to their annual salary.

Trump expressed his gratitude to Elon Musk for orchestrating their safe return on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, emphasizing Musk's crucial role in bringing the astronauts back to Earth safely.

