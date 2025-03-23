Left Menu

Comedy and Controversy: Conan's Mark Twain Prize Amidst Kennedy Centre Drama

Conan O'Brien is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy at the Kennedy Centre, which is embroiled in a political upheaval due to President Trump's recent takeover. The controversy has prompted artist cancellations and protests, yet O'Brien's celebration continues amid uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:38 IST
Comedy and Controversy: Conan's Mark Twain Prize Amidst Kennedy Centre Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Conan O'Brien is poised to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, set against the backdrop of political turbulence at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center.

The upheaval began when President Donald Trump abruptly replaced the Kennedy Centre's board with loyalists, leading to a wave of controversy and artist cancellations.

Despite the turmoil, O'Brien, known for his non-political comedic style, will be honored for his decades-spanning career, including memorable stints on 'Late Night' and 'The Tonight Show'. The ceremony is set to address both celebration and the institution's future uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

