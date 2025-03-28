Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Freedom of Expression in Poetic Justice Ruling

The Supreme Court quashed an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, asserting that the poem in question did not incite violence. The ruling emphasizes the need to safeguard freedom of expression, describing the FIR as an abuse of process and underscoring the role of courts in upholding citizens' fundamental rights.

Updated: 28-03-2025 22:05 IST
The Supreme Court's recent judgment has sparked significant discourse around freedom of expression, as it dismissed an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for sharing a poem purported to be provocative. The judges highlighted that the right to free speech remains crucial even after 75 years under the Indian Constitution.

The court found no merit in the FIR, labeling it a 'mechanical exercise' that abused the legal process. It reiterated that free expression, whether through poetry or other literary forms, is vital for a civilized society, further emphasizing that diversity in views is key to a healthy democracy.

The judgment underscores the judiciary's role in protecting constitutional rights, calling on law enforcement to abide by constitutional ideals. It weakens arguments that art or entertainment incite animosity, pressing instead for 'reasonable' legal restrictions that are neither oppressive nor fanciful.

