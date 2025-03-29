Left Menu

Selena's Murderer Denied Parole on 30th Anniversary of Her Death

Yolanda Saldivar, the murderer of pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez, was denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. This decision comes as the 30th anniversary of Selena's passing approaches. Selena, a Tejano music icon, was shot by Saldivar, who was her fan club president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:28 IST
Selena's Murderer Denied Parole on 30th Anniversary of Her Death
Selena

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole to Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted for the murder of the renowned Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Saldivar, who was the president of Selena's fan club, was found guilty of shooting the singer in 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

This announcement comes just days before the 30th anniversary of Selena's tragic death. The artist, known for her influential role in the Tejano music scene, was only 23 years old at the time of her death.

Selena's murder has left a lasting impact on fans worldwide. Despite serving nearly three decades behind bars, Saldivar remains a controversial figure, particularly due to her position within Selena's inner circle when the crime occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025