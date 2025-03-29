Selena's Murderer Denied Parole on 30th Anniversary of Her Death

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole to Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted for the murder of the renowned Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Saldivar, who was the president of Selena's fan club, was found guilty of shooting the singer in 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

This announcement comes just days before the 30th anniversary of Selena's tragic death. The artist, known for her influential role in the Tejano music scene, was only 23 years old at the time of her death.

Selena's murder has left a lasting impact on fans worldwide. Despite serving nearly three decades behind bars, Saldivar remains a controversial figure, particularly due to her position within Selena's inner circle when the crime occurred.

