Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Navami Celebrations

Ayodhya is making extensive preparations for Ram Navami, focusing on hygiene and comfort for devotees. The government and municipal corporation are ensuring smooth operations with mats, shaded camps, enhanced sanitation, and infrastructure. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing the efforts to avoid inconvenience for visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:33 IST
Ayodhya is abuzz with extensive preparations for the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to provide a seamless experience for the thousands of devotees expected to visit. From laying mats to organizing shaded camps, the city is set to welcome visitors in grand style.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced measures to enhance sanitation and facilities, including the installation of temporary toilets and mobile units. A massive water sprinkling drive from Shringarahaat to Rampath ensures the comfort of all attendees, while 243 drinking water points have been strategically placed.

A direct oversight by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlines the significance of the event. Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma assured that cleanliness and organization are priorities, with a three-phase cleaning plan and waste management in place to handle the crowds efficiently.

