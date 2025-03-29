Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Navami Celebrations

Ayodhya is abuzz with extensive preparations for the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to provide a seamless experience for the thousands of devotees expected to visit. From laying mats to organizing shaded camps, the city is set to welcome visitors in grand style.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced measures to enhance sanitation and facilities, including the installation of temporary toilets and mobile units. A massive water sprinkling drive from Shringarahaat to Rampath ensures the comfort of all attendees, while 243 drinking water points have been strategically placed.

A direct oversight by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlines the significance of the event. Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma assured that cleanliness and organization are priorities, with a three-phase cleaning plan and waste management in place to handle the crowds efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)