Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Hedgewar Smruti Mandir: A Tribute to RSS Founders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second chief M S Golwalkar. Accompanied by RSS and political leaders, Modi's visit marked a significant moment coinciding with the Hindu New Year celebration, Gudi Padwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:49 IST
Modi's Historic Visit to Hedgewar Smruti Mandir: A Tribute to RSS Founders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a historic visit to Nagpur's Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, a landmark dedicated to the founding figures of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar. The visit was significant, coinciding with the Hindu New Year festival, Gudi Padwa.

Modi was welcomed by a host of dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, as he landed in Nagpur. The Prime Minister took part in various activities, including meeting RSS office-bearers at the memorial's Smruti Bhavan and taking group pictures with them.

This visit marks Modi's first to the memorial after becoming Prime Minister. It evokes memories of a similar visit made by the late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in August 2000, reinforcing the historical and political significance of the Smruti Mandir as a site of tribute and alignment with RSS values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025