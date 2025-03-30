Modi's Historic Visit to Hedgewar Smruti Mandir: A Tribute to RSS Founders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a historic visit to Nagpur's Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, a landmark dedicated to the founding figures of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar. The visit was significant, coinciding with the Hindu New Year festival, Gudi Padwa.

Modi was welcomed by a host of dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, as he landed in Nagpur. The Prime Minister took part in various activities, including meeting RSS office-bearers at the memorial's Smruti Bhavan and taking group pictures with them.

This visit marks Modi's first to the memorial after becoming Prime Minister. It evokes memories of a similar visit made by the late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in August 2000, reinforcing the historical and political significance of the Smruti Mandir as a site of tribute and alignment with RSS values.

(With inputs from agencies.)