Navratri Festivities Spark Devotional and Commercial Surge in Uttar Pradesh
Navratri commenced on Sunday, drawing devotees to key temples across Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. As security remains tight, these cultural celebrations intertwine with bustling market activities ahead of Eid. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a ban on illegal slaughterhouses and meat sales near religious sites to maintain decorum amidst the festivities.
On Sunday, the onset of Navratri saw devotees flocking to temples in Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, invigorating the local markets with religious enthusiasm just before Eid. Sellers are already prepared for boosted sales and increased footfall during this festive period.
The state has reinforced its security measures to ensure peace, following past communal tensions. In Sambhal, the Chamunda Devi and Durga temples at Rambagh Dham were the epicenter of fervent prayers. ''The enthusiasm among devotees is palpable,'' noted municipal member Chanchal Sunny Gupta, praising the cleaning efforts and police arrangements.
Markets are thriving with Eid preparations, as emphasized by Ehtesham Ahmad of the All India Industry and Trade Board in Sambhal. Meanwhile, Varanasi's Shailputri, Durga Kund, and Vishalakshi Devi temples welcomed an early influx of worshippers. Enhanced security, including drone surveillance, ensures order during Navratri's opening. In Ayodhya, significant temples such as Badi Devkali and Chhoti Devkali reported overwhelming turnouts, with the government banning illegal meat sales near religious sites.
