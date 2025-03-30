Left Menu

Navratri Festivities Spark Devotional and Commercial Surge in Uttar Pradesh

Navratri commenced on Sunday, drawing devotees to key temples across Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. As security remains tight, these cultural celebrations intertwine with bustling market activities ahead of Eid. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a ban on illegal slaughterhouses and meat sales near religious sites to maintain decorum amidst the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal/Varanasi/Ayodhya | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:48 IST
Navratri Festivities Spark Devotional and Commercial Surge in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the onset of Navratri saw devotees flocking to temples in Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, invigorating the local markets with religious enthusiasm just before Eid. Sellers are already prepared for boosted sales and increased footfall during this festive period.

The state has reinforced its security measures to ensure peace, following past communal tensions. In Sambhal, the Chamunda Devi and Durga temples at Rambagh Dham were the epicenter of fervent prayers. ''The enthusiasm among devotees is palpable,'' noted municipal member Chanchal Sunny Gupta, praising the cleaning efforts and police arrangements.

Markets are thriving with Eid preparations, as emphasized by Ehtesham Ahmad of the All India Industry and Trade Board in Sambhal. Meanwhile, Varanasi's Shailputri, Durga Kund, and Vishalakshi Devi temples welcomed an early influx of worshippers. Enhanced security, including drone surveillance, ensures order during Navratri's opening. In Ayodhya, significant temples such as Badi Devkali and Chhoti Devkali reported overwhelming turnouts, with the government banning illegal meat sales near religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025