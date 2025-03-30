President Murmu Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings to the Nation
President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to citizens, emphasizing the festival's role in fostering unity and compassion. She expressed hopes that this Eid would bring peace, progress, and happiness to all, highlighting its significance in building a harmonious society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu extended her warmest greetings to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, expressing wishes for peace, progress, and happiness for all citizens.
Highlighting the cultural significance, Murmu stated that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan's fasting and prayers, enhancing unity, cooperation, and compassion among communities.
She emphasized that Eid promotes social bonding and calls for empathy, urging everyone to strive for a harmonious and prosperous society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eid-ul-Fitr
- President Murmu
- greetings
- peace
- progress
- happiness
- unity
- compassion
- festival
- Ramadan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress
Yogi Adityanath Champions Unity at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur
Stride for Unity: Jammu & Kashmir Marathon Inspires Thousands
'Shaurya Yatra': Revving Through India with Patriotism and Unity
Indresh Kumar Compares India and Pakistan's Paths to Progress