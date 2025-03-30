Left Menu

President Murmu Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings to the Nation

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to citizens, emphasizing the festival's role in fostering unity and compassion. She expressed hopes that this Eid would bring peace, progress, and happiness to all, highlighting its significance in building a harmonious society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:21 IST
President Droupadi Murmu extended her warmest greetings to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, expressing wishes for peace, progress, and happiness for all citizens.

Highlighting the cultural significance, Murmu stated that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan's fasting and prayers, enhancing unity, cooperation, and compassion among communities.

She emphasized that Eid promotes social bonding and calls for empathy, urging everyone to strive for a harmonious and prosperous society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

