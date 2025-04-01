Kunal Kamra Takes Satirical Aim at Maharashtra Government Amid Controversy
Comedian Kunal Kamra sparked controversy with a satirical post targeting the Maharashtra government. Criticizing clampdowns on artistic expression, he detailed steps on how authorities 'silence' artists, linking it to his legal encounters over comments about Deputy Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra faces multiple legal challenges and alleges misuse of public resources.
Kunal Kamra, renowned for his biting satire, is embroiled in a new controversy. The comedian has come under scrutiny following his sharp jibe at the Maharashtra government, specifically targeting Deputy Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra's latest post on social media platform X outlines a satirical 'step-by-step guide' on how to 'silence' an artist 'democratically', mirroring his current predicament linked to a controversial joke about Shinde.
The post describes escalating levels of outrage, commencing with brands ceasing collaborations with artists and escalating to police becoming involved with audiences. This comes as reports surface of the Mumbai Police allegedly summoning audiences from Kamra's show, 'Naya Bharat', for questioning.
Kamra detailed in his post: 'Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. Outrage more- until private and corporate gigs dry up. Outrage louder- so big venues won't take the risk. Outrage violently- until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. Summon their audience for questioning-turning art into a crime scene.' He further commented on the resultant isolation for artists, framing it as a 'silencing machine.'
This satirical narrative followed Kamra's criticism of the Mumbai Police for visiting an address he vacated a decade ago. He noted that this approach squandered valuable public resources. Simultaneously, Kamra faces three separate legal complaints alleging controversial remarks against Shinde, including one from the Jalgaon city Mayor. Despite being summoned by the Khar police, Kamra has yet to comply with investigation requests. Earlier, the Madras High Court granted him interim anticipatory bail concerning multiple FIRs.
