A Legend Departs: Manoj Kumar's Legacy in Art and Film

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, renowned as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic films, passed away at 87, prompting an outpouring of tributes. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted his death as an irreparable loss to the art and film world, extending condolences to the departed's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, describing it as an irreparable loss to the art and film industry.

Manoj Kumar, popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his string of patriotic films like 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim', died in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 87.

Adityanath took to X to convey his heartfelt condolences to Kumar's family, offering prayers for the departed soul's salvation and strength to the family and fans during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

