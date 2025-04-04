Left Menu

End of an Era: Manoj Kumar's Passing Leaves Cinema World Mourning

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the death of iconic film personality Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87. The actor-filmmaker, known for his prolific career and awards like the Padma Shri, died from age-related issues. His loss is deeply felt in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:40 IST
End of an Era: Manoj Kumar's Passing Leaves Cinema World Mourning
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound grief over the demise of the legendary Manoj Kumar, announcing that the film industry has suffered an irreversible setback with his passing.

Kumar, a cinematic icon, received numerous accolades throughout his extensive career, including the prestigious Padma Shri and the Dada Saheb Phalke award. He passed away at the age of 87 in a Mumbai hospital, leaving behind a legacy of memorable contributions to the world of cinema.

"His demise marks an irreplaceable void," stated the Chief Minister on X, acknowledging both the personal loss to Kumar's family and the broader impact on fans. Renowned for films that dominated the box office during the 60s and 70s, Kumar's health had been in decline for some time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025