End of an Era: Manoj Kumar's Passing Leaves Cinema World Mourning
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the death of iconic film personality Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87. The actor-filmmaker, known for his prolific career and awards like the Padma Shri, died from age-related issues. His loss is deeply felt in the film industry.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound grief over the demise of the legendary Manoj Kumar, announcing that the film industry has suffered an irreversible setback with his passing.
Kumar, a cinematic icon, received numerous accolades throughout his extensive career, including the prestigious Padma Shri and the Dada Saheb Phalke award. He passed away at the age of 87 in a Mumbai hospital, leaving behind a legacy of memorable contributions to the world of cinema.
"His demise marks an irreplaceable void," stated the Chief Minister on X, acknowledging both the personal loss to Kumar's family and the broader impact on fans. Renowned for films that dominated the box office during the 60s and 70s, Kumar's health had been in decline for some time.
