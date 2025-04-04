Left Menu

A Journey of Spiritual Diplomacy: Modi's Visit to Bangkok's Wat Pho Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India visited Bangkok's historic Wat Pho temple, famous for its Reclining Buddha statue, to strengthen cultural ties with Thailand. Accompanied by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Modi paid tribute to the spiritual monument, emphasizing the countries' deep-rooted civilizational connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

During a significant diplomatic and cultural engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangkok's renowned Wat Pho Temple. Known for its impressive 46-meter Reclining Buddha statue, the temple serves as a symbol of the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual ties between India and Thailand.

Modi was joined by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as they paid homage to the Reclining Buddha, a historic piece completed in 1848 and the largest of its kind in Bangkok. The visit highlighted the vibrant civilizational links that have existed between the two nations for centuries.

In a gesture of goodwill, Modi presented a replica of the Ashokan Lion Capital to the temple. Wat Pho, initially built in the 16th century and expanded under King Rama III, holds an extensive collection of Buddha images and is an important center for public learning in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

