Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic 'Bharat Kumar' Manoj Kumar

Indian cinema bids farewell to one of its stalwarts, Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87, leaving an indelible mark through his iconic and patriotic films. Veteran actor Dharmendra paid his respects, recalling the deep bond they shared in their journey in the film industry.

Manoj Kumar, revered as 'Bharat Kumar' for his significant contribution to films that espoused nationalism and pride, was mourned by leaders and fans across the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Kumar's legacy for instilling patriotism through influential works like 'Shaheed', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Upkaar'.

With numerous political dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying homage, the void left by Kumar's passing resonates deeply. His son announced the last rites would be held in Mumbai, as the film fraternity remembers a legend whose impact will endure in Indian cinema history.

(With inputs from agencies.)