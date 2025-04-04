Left Menu

Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic 'Bharat Kumar' Manoj Kumar

Renowned actor Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic films, passed away at 87, leaving a profound impact on Indian cinema. Fellow actor Dharmendra and political leaders paid tribute to 'Bharat Kumar,' whose films inspired national pride. His legacy will influence generations, as confirmed by widespread condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:54 IST
Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic 'Bharat Kumar' Manoj Kumar
Dharmendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cinema bids farewell to one of its stalwarts, Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87, leaving an indelible mark through his iconic and patriotic films. Veteran actor Dharmendra paid his respects, recalling the deep bond they shared in their journey in the film industry.

Manoj Kumar, revered as 'Bharat Kumar' for his significant contribution to films that espoused nationalism and pride, was mourned by leaders and fans across the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Kumar's legacy for instilling patriotism through influential works like 'Shaheed', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Upkaar'.

With numerous political dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying homage, the void left by Kumar's passing resonates deeply. His son announced the last rites would be held in Mumbai, as the film fraternity remembers a legend whose impact will endure in Indian cinema history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

