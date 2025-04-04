Left Menu

Ayodhya's Grand Ram Navami: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Ayodhya is set to celebrate Ram Navami with unprecedented grandeur, combining technology with tradition. Drones will spray Saryu water on devotees, and over two lakh diyas will be lit. The event will feature cultural performances, a heritage walk, and the Saras Mela showcasing handicrafts. Preparations for large crowds are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:53 IST
In a blend of tradition and modernity, Ayodhya will host a grand celebration for Ram Navami on April 6, with drones set to spray holy Saryu river water on the thousands of attending devotees.

Over two lakh diyas will illuminate the town, and cultural events, including dance, music, and drama, will enthrall visitors. A heritage walk is also planned, providing tourists a glimpse into the sacred history from Kanak Bhawan to Ram Katha Park.

The district administration has implemented extensive preparations, ensuring facilities such as bhandara, water, health camps, and shaded areas to combat the heat. Complementing this setup, the Saras Mela and a furniture fair will highlight local and national arts and crafts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

