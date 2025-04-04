Ayodhya's Grand Ram Navami: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Ayodhya is set to celebrate Ram Navami with unprecedented grandeur, combining technology with tradition. Drones will spray Saryu water on devotees, and over two lakh diyas will be lit. The event will feature cultural performances, a heritage walk, and the Saras Mela showcasing handicrafts. Preparations for large crowds are underway.
- Country:
- India
In a blend of tradition and modernity, Ayodhya will host a grand celebration for Ram Navami on April 6, with drones set to spray holy Saryu river water on the thousands of attending devotees.
Over two lakh diyas will illuminate the town, and cultural events, including dance, music, and drama, will enthrall visitors. A heritage walk is also planned, providing tourists a glimpse into the sacred history from Kanak Bhawan to Ram Katha Park.
The district administration has implemented extensive preparations, ensuring facilities such as bhandara, water, health camps, and shaded areas to combat the heat. Complementing this setup, the Saras Mela and a furniture fair will highlight local and national arts and crafts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drones Strike Russian Airfield in Explosive Attack
Russian Air Defence Downs Ukrainian Drones
Tensions Escalate: Russian Air Defense Downs 59 Ukrainian Drones in 24 Hours
Zelenskiy's Strategic Visit to Donetsk: Drones Reshape the Battlefield
Unmanned Drones Deployed in Major Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir