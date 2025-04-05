Revitalized Northeast: A New Era of Development Under Modi's Vision

In a bold declaration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering the northeastern states. He projected that within two decades, this region would emerge as the most developed in India, thanks to significant infrastructure advancements.

Sarma emphasized the augmentation of roads, highways, and railways under the Prime Minister's strategic initiatives. According to him, the 'Transformation through Transportation' and 'Act East Policy' have spurred unprecedented development in connectivity and economic integration, transforming Northeast India into a key facilitator of Southeast Asia's rapid economic growth.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's potential, Sarma pointed to its promise in becoming a leading hydrocarbon state and a flourishing tourism hub. Affirming cultural ties, he and Arunachal's CM Pema Khandu committed to resolving border disputes and jointly celebrating the cultural legacy of their states, underscoring the vitality of indigenous cultures like the Galo tribe's Mopin Festival.

