Left Menu

Revitalized Northeast: A New Era of Development Under Modi's Vision

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds PM Narendra Modi's strategy, which has empowered Northeast India to rise as a developed region. Initiatives like 'Transformation through Transportation' and 'Act East Policy' are boosting infrastructure, connectivity, and economic growth, aligning it closely with Southeast Asia's dynamic economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:42 IST
Revitalized Northeast: A New Era of Development Under Modi's Vision
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering the northeastern states. He projected that within two decades, this region would emerge as the most developed in India, thanks to significant infrastructure advancements.

Sarma emphasized the augmentation of roads, highways, and railways under the Prime Minister's strategic initiatives. According to him, the 'Transformation through Transportation' and 'Act East Policy' have spurred unprecedented development in connectivity and economic integration, transforming Northeast India into a key facilitator of Southeast Asia's rapid economic growth.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's potential, Sarma pointed to its promise in becoming a leading hydrocarbon state and a flourishing tourism hub. Affirming cultural ties, he and Arunachal's CM Pema Khandu committed to resolving border disputes and jointly celebrating the cultural legacy of their states, underscoring the vitality of indigenous cultures like the Galo tribe's Mopin Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025