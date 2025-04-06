Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations Highlight Political Tensions in West Bengal

On Sunday, West Bengal witnessed peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, characterized by high-profile rallies and vibrant processions under tight security. Despite armed displays in some areas, no incidents of violence were reported. Police conducted drone surveillance, monitored CCTV footage, and ensured quick response teams were at key locations.

Amid the peaceful celebrations, political undercurrents were evident as both BJP and TMC mobilised large crowds, signifying tension ahead of the 2026 state polls. Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, laid the foundation stone for a Ram temple at Nandigram, marking a strategic move to influence Hindutva politics in the region.

In total, over 2,000 rallies were organized, attracting participation from top leaders across the parties. The security efforts paid off, with the administration enforcing stringent measures and maintaining peace amidst the celebrations, which were joined by both Hindu and Muslim communities in a display of harmony.

