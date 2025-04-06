Left Menu

Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations Highlight Political Tensions in West Bengal

Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal were conducted peacefully under heavy security, with high-profile rallies and processions. Despite armed displays, no violence was reported. Both the BJP and TMC participated actively, highlighting political undertones ahead of the 2026 elections. Over 2,000 rallies were held, with significant police presence ensuring safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:09 IST
Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations Highlight Political Tensions in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, West Bengal witnessed peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, characterized by high-profile rallies and vibrant processions under tight security. Despite armed displays in some areas, no incidents of violence were reported. Police conducted drone surveillance, monitored CCTV footage, and ensured quick response teams were at key locations.

Amid the peaceful celebrations, political undercurrents were evident as both BJP and TMC mobilised large crowds, signifying tension ahead of the 2026 state polls. Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, laid the foundation stone for a Ram temple at Nandigram, marking a strategic move to influence Hindutva politics in the region.

In total, over 2,000 rallies were organized, attracting participation from top leaders across the parties. The security efforts paid off, with the administration enforcing stringent measures and maintaining peace amidst the celebrations, which were joined by both Hindu and Muslim communities in a display of harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025