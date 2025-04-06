Chhattisgarh Governor Pays Tribute to Assamese Literary Legend

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka paid homage to Assamese literary icon Lakshminath Bezbarua during his visit to Sambalpur town in Odisha on Sunday. The tribute took place at Bezbarua's residence located at Nelson Mandela Chowk.

The Governor, hailing from Assam, emphasized the literary genius of Bezbarua, who, while managing a timber business in Sambalpur, penned numerous classics that significantly enriched Assamese literature. "Bezbarua was a man of immense talent," Deka remarked, highlighting the cultural legacy left behind by Bezbarua.

To further honor Bezbarua's contributions, Deka proposed the establishment of a digital library at 'Sadhana Griha'. He also reviewed the ongoing renovations at the site, ensuring that the heritage location is preserved for future generations. Following this, Deka concluded his visit with a trip to the revered Samaleswari temple.

