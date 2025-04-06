Odisha's Harmonious Ram Navami: Unity in Diversity
Ram Navami in Odisha showcased a harmonious blend of communities as Muslims joined Hindus in celebrations. Despite minor security concerns, peaceful processions marked the day. Odisha police ensured stringent security, deploying forces and surveillance measures across major cities to prevent any disturbances and maintain communal harmony.
- Country:
- India
Ram Navami celebrations concluded peacefully in Odisha on Sunday, highlighted by a remarkable display of communal harmony. In Balasore, Muslims joined in the festivities, showering flower petals and distributing water to participants in a procession, embodying a spirit of brotherhood.
Despite an unrelated altercation causing minor concerns, the Odisha police maintained strict security, deploying extensive personnel across various cities. The state's major urban centers, including Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur, were fortified with platoons and surveillance to ensure peace.
The celebrations culminated with devotees thronging Ram temples statewide, engaging in rituals, while special ceremonies took place in Puri's Jagannath Temple. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also attended the events, underscoring the unity and cultural richness of the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Revokes Security Clearances, Deepening Political Divide
Trump Revokes Security Clearances of Political Adversaries
DHS Ends Controversial CHNV Parole Programs Amid Border Security Concerns
Diplomatic Dance: East Asian Powers Converge in Tokyo for Security Talks
Security Forces Crack Down on Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh