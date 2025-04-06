Odisha's Harmonious Ram Navami: Unity in Diversity

Ram Navami celebrations concluded peacefully in Odisha on Sunday, highlighted by a remarkable display of communal harmony. In Balasore, Muslims joined in the festivities, showering flower petals and distributing water to participants in a procession, embodying a spirit of brotherhood.

Despite an unrelated altercation causing minor concerns, the Odisha police maintained strict security, deploying extensive personnel across various cities. The state's major urban centers, including Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur, were fortified with platoons and surveillance to ensure peace.

The celebrations culminated with devotees thronging Ram temples statewide, engaging in rituals, while special ceremonies took place in Puri's Jagannath Temple. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also attended the events, underscoring the unity and cultural richness of the community.

