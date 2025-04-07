Elton John's Emotional Return to SNL: A Night of Music and Personal Triumph

Elton John, the iconic singer-songwriter and pianist, made a poignant return to Saturday Night Live alongside Jack Black as host and Brandi Carlile as his musical partner. The duo performed 'Little Richard's Bible' from their newly released collaborative album, 'Who Believes in Angels?'

John's appearance marked his first on SNL since April 2011, when he served as both host and musical guest. He first took the stage in April 1982. Meanwhile, Carlile made her third appearance after previous gigs in October 2021 and December 2022.

Elton John recently revealed a significant health issue—partial blindness from a severe eye infection. Sharing his journey on Instagram, John expressed gratitude to his medical team and family for their support, underscoring his determination to heal from this 'extremely slow process.'

(With inputs from agencies.)