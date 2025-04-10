Marvin Levy: The Legendary Publicist Behind Hollywood's Greatest Hits
Marvin Levy, Steven Spielberg's longtime publicist and the only publicist to win an honorary Oscar, has died at 96. Known for his work on iconic films and his unique PR style, Levy's passing marks the end of an era in Hollywood's publicity scene. His legacy lives on in cinema history.
Marvin Levy, the longtime publicist for renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg, has passed away at the age of 96, according to representatives from Amblin Entertainment. As the only publicist to receive an honorary Oscar, Levy was a pioneer in his field, influencing Hollywood's approach to film promotion.
His death in Los Angeles was confirmed on Monday, but the cause has not been disclosed. Spielberg, in a tribute, highlighted Levy's unmatched talent and perpetual good humor, expressing gratitude for their decades-long collaboration. Levy's legacy is cemented by his promotion of movie classics like 'Schindler's List' and 'Jurassic Park.'
Marvin Levy's illustrious career spanned 70 years, rooted in an unconventional start as a question writer for a television quiz show. After launching his career at MGM, his Hollywood influence grew, culminating in his exclusive work with Spielberg after the success of 'Close Encounters.' Levy's impact will continue to resonate within the film industry.
