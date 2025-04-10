Historic Meeting: Pope Francis and King Charles III

Left Menu

During a state visit to Italy, King Charles III met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. This was their first meeting since the pope's health scare from double pneumonia. King Charles's visit is part of a broader four-day itinerary aimed at strengthening ties with the Vatican.

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Pope Francis received King Charles III at the Vatican on Wednesday. The meeting, part of the king's four-day state visit to Italy, highlights the warmth and mutual interest shared by the Vatican and the British monarchy.

This event marked Pope Francis's first high-profile public engagement since recovering from life-threatening double pneumonia. The pontiff, who has been recuperating at the Vatican since late March, made a public appearance at St. Peter's Square just days earlier, reassuring the faithful of his improving health.

King Charles's visit to Italy, including his session with the pope, underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen international relations and cultural ties. The meeting signifies reciprocal respect and the alignment of global goals shared by the Vatican and Britain.

