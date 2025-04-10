Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Announce Second Child!

Actor Gauahar Khan has revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar. The announcement was made public through a shared video on the couple's respective Instagram profiles, where Khan and Darbar can be seen joyously dancing together.

In her post, Khan, aged 41, called for prayers and well-wishes from fans, thanking Allah for the blessing. The hashtag #GazaBaby2 accompanied the heartfelt caption that hinted at their growing family.

Gauahar Khan, known for her roles in films such as 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and 'Ishaqzaade', married Darbar, the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020. The couple's first child, Zehaan, was born in May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)