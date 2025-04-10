Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Announce Second Child!
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their second child, as announced on Instagram. The couple, who married in December 2020 and had their first child in May 2023, shared the joyous news through a dance video, requesting prayers and blessings for the new addition to their family.
Actor Gauahar Khan has revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar. The announcement was made public through a shared video on the couple's respective Instagram profiles, where Khan and Darbar can be seen joyously dancing together.
In her post, Khan, aged 41, called for prayers and well-wishes from fans, thanking Allah for the blessing. The hashtag #GazaBaby2 accompanied the heartfelt caption that hinted at their growing family.
Gauahar Khan, known for her roles in films such as 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and 'Ishaqzaade', married Darbar, the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020. The couple's first child, Zehaan, was born in May 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
