Restaurant Sparks Outrage with American Surcharge Signage

A Chinese cuisine restaurant in Singapore's Chinatown was thrust into the spotlight after displaying signs claiming a '104 per cent surcharge' on American patrons. The signs circulated rapidly on social media, sparking widespread debate.

The controversial notices, appearing soon after US President Trump's tariff announcement on Chinese imports, were removed following their viral fame. Although Singapore's Consumer Protection laws address unfair practices, they do not specifically ban discriminatory pricing based on nationality.

The incident generated significant public discourse and speculation on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, some suggesting it might be a publicity move. Legal experts suggest the action raises ethical questions despite the absence of specific prohibitive laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)