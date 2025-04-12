AIKEYME: Bridging Maritime Relations Between India and Africa

The first-ever Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) is set to take off from April 13 to 18, as announced by a Navy spokesperson. The multilateral exercise aims to promote regional security and growth, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's MAHASAGAR vision.

Nations including Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa join India and Tanzania in this initiative, spearheaded by the Indian Navy. INS Sunayna, now renamed Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, will partake in the exercises starting from Karwar naval base.

Commencing with a harbour phase featuring naval ceremonies and receptions in Dar-es-Salaam, the exercise includes anti-piracy, seamanship training, and VBSS exercises. The sea phase from April 16 to 18 will focus on reinforcing maritime security cooperation among participating nations.

