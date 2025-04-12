Left Menu

AIKEYME: Bridging Maritime Relations Between India and Africa

AIKEYME, the Africa India Key Maritime Engagement, begins in April with nations from Africa and India collaborating to tackle regional maritime challenges. The exercise aims at enhancing maritime security, fostering collaboration, and strengthening the ties between India and African nations, embodying Prime Minister Modi’s vision for mutual advancement.

The first-ever Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) is set to take off from April 13 to 18, as announced by a Navy spokesperson. The multilateral exercise aims to promote regional security and growth, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's MAHASAGAR vision.

Nations including Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa join India and Tanzania in this initiative, spearheaded by the Indian Navy. INS Sunayna, now renamed Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, will partake in the exercises starting from Karwar naval base.

Commencing with a harbour phase featuring naval ceremonies and receptions in Dar-es-Salaam, the exercise includes anti-piracy, seamanship training, and VBSS exercises. The sea phase from April 16 to 18 will focus on reinforcing maritime security cooperation among participating nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

