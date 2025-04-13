Left Menu

Trump Takes Center Stage at UFC 314: A Night of Cheers and Chants

President Donald Trump received a rousing welcome at UFC 314 in Miami. Accompanied by Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and members of his administration, Trump engaged with fans and fighters throughout the evening. His appearance emphasized his connection to UFC and boosted his rapport with young male voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:30 IST
Trump Takes Center Stage at UFC 314: A Night of Cheers and Chants
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere at UFC 314 in Miami, President Donald Trump made a grand entrance, greeted by a roaring crowd. His signature MAGA hats were prominent among attendees, and Trump's presence was warmly received with cheers and chants of 'USA.'

Seated alongside notable figures like podcast host Joe Rogan and billionaire Elon Musk, Trump enjoyed the thrilling fight night while interacting with the fans and engaging in conversations with his entourage, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz.

This appearance fortified Trump's relationship with UFC, a sport he's long supported, and played a critical role in his outreach to young male voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025