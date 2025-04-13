Trump Takes Center Stage at UFC 314: A Night of Cheers and Chants

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere at UFC 314 in Miami, President Donald Trump made a grand entrance, greeted by a roaring crowd. His signature MAGA hats were prominent among attendees, and Trump's presence was warmly received with cheers and chants of 'USA.'

Seated alongside notable figures like podcast host Joe Rogan and billionaire Elon Musk, Trump enjoyed the thrilling fight night while interacting with the fans and engaging in conversations with his entourage, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz.

This appearance fortified Trump's relationship with UFC, a sport he's long supported, and played a critical role in his outreach to young male voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)