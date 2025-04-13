Left Menu

Honoring Ambedkar: A Nation Marches for Justice and Equality

Union Minister Raksha Khadse led a 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Mumbai to honor Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions, urging citizens to adopt his transformative ideals. The foot march, part of a national series celebrating India's Constitution, saw participation from 'Mera Yuva Bharat' volunteers, students, and officials, promoting justice, equality, and fraternity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:03 IST
Union Minister Raksha Khadse advocated for the adoption of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles, emphasizing the pride in being born in a nation shaped by visionaries like him. Her call came during the 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Mumbai, part of a broader initiative to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution.

The march, which drew over 2,000 'Mera Yuva Bharat' volunteers, aimed to promote ideals such as justice, equality, and fraternity. Beginning at Nariman Point and culminating at Dr. Ambedkar's statue near Mantralaya, the event was part of a series of over two dozen marches across the nation organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Significant participation included National Youth Award winners, legislators, and student groups, who made the event vibrant with cultural displays and street plays on social justice. Additionally, a new initiative, 'Ghar Ghar Samvidhan,' was launched, asserting the importance of constitutional awareness among citizens.

