Haj Quota Cuts Stir Debate in India
The reduction in India's private Haj quota has left thousands of pilgrims in distress, prompting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to call for urgent intervention. He has requested India's External Affairs Minister to address the issue with Saudi authorities for a swift resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The unexpected reduction in India's private Haj quota has caused significant unrest among aspiring pilgrims. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Monday, expressed deep concern over the issue.
Taking to the social media platform X, Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently negotiate with Saudi officials to resolve the matter efficiently.
The call for immediate attention reflects the anxiety faced by many citizens planning their pilgrimage, pushing for quick diplomatic engagement to alleviate the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Tamil Nadu: Building Greener, Liveable Cities
Transforming Tamil Nadu: The Green Blueprint for Urban Sustainability
Kerala Police Nab Notorious Kuruva Gang Member in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite in Celebratory Ramzan Greetings
Eid Celebrations Unify Tamil Nadu as Leaders Extend Warm Greetings