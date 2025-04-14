Haj Quota Cuts Stir Debate in India

The unexpected reduction in India's private Haj quota has caused significant unrest among aspiring pilgrims. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Monday, expressed deep concern over the issue.

Taking to the social media platform X, Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently negotiate with Saudi officials to resolve the matter efficiently.

The call for immediate attention reflects the anxiety faced by many citizens planning their pilgrimage, pushing for quick diplomatic engagement to alleviate the situation.

