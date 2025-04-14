Left Menu

Haj Quota Cuts Stir Debate in India

The reduction in India's private Haj quota has left thousands of pilgrims in distress, prompting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to call for urgent intervention. He has requested India's External Affairs Minister to address the issue with Saudi authorities for a swift resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST
The unexpected reduction in India's private Haj quota has caused significant unrest among aspiring pilgrims. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Monday, expressed deep concern over the issue.

Taking to the social media platform X, Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently negotiate with Saudi officials to resolve the matter efficiently.

The call for immediate attention reflects the anxiety faced by many citizens planning their pilgrimage, pushing for quick diplomatic engagement to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

