Tragic Clash: DJ Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Morena

A fatal encounter unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, as a dispute over loud DJ music escalated into gunfire during a procession celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 9 pm in Hingona Khurd village, where a clash between two opposing groups turned violent, leading to a shooting.

Sanjay Pippal, aged 26, lost his life, while another individual sustained injuries. Authorities have filed an FIR against ten individuals linked to the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)