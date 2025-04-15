Left Menu

Tragic Clash: DJ Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Morena

In Morena, Madhya Pradesh, a clash over loud DJ music during Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary procession led to a fatal shooting. One 26-year-old man, Sanjay Pippal, was killed, and another was injured. An FIR was registered against 10 people involved in the altercation.

Updated: 15-04-2025 10:24 IST
Tragic Clash: DJ Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Morena
A fatal encounter unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, as a dispute over loud DJ music escalated into gunfire during a procession celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 9 pm in Hingona Khurd village, where a clash between two opposing groups turned violent, leading to a shooting.

Sanjay Pippal, aged 26, lost his life, while another individual sustained injuries. Authorities have filed an FIR against ten individuals linked to the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

