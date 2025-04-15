Tragic Clash: DJ Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Morena
In Morena, Madhya Pradesh, a clash over loud DJ music during Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary procession led to a fatal shooting. One 26-year-old man, Sanjay Pippal, was killed, and another was injured. An FIR was registered against 10 people involved in the altercation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal encounter unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, as a dispute over loud DJ music escalated into gunfire during a procession celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
The incident occurred on Monday at about 9 pm in Hingona Khurd village, where a clash between two opposing groups turned violent, leading to a shooting.
Sanjay Pippal, aged 26, lost his life, while another individual sustained injuries. Authorities have filed an FIR against ten individuals linked to the altercation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morena
- Madhya Pradesh
- DJ sound
- Ambedkar
- clash
- gunfire
- procession
- Jatav
- Gujar
- shooting
Advertisement