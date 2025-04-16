Controversy Erupts Over RSS Portraits at Kerala Temple Festival

A controversy has emerged in Kerala following the display of portraits of RSS founder KB Hedgewar during a temple festival in Kollam. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has launched a probe, requesting a report from its vigilance division on the matter.

Images of Hedgewar appeared alongside those of celebrated social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru and B R Ambedkar during the Kollam Pooram festival held on Tuesday night. The TDB is investigating the incident, noting that the Puthiyakavu Temple, not under its administration, is allegedly responsible for the display.

This incident occurs amidst concerns about political symbols at temples, as highlighted by the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, who urged parties like the RSS and CPI(M) to refrain from politicizing religious events. Tensions rise in the backdrop of a High Court directive against such displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)