Controversy Erupts Over RSS Portraits at Kerala Temple Festival

The display of RSS founder KB Hedgewar's portraits at a temple festival in Kollam, Kerala, has ignited controversy. The Travancore Devaswom Board seeks a report, as the images were shown alongside revered social reformers during the Kollam Pooram. Political symbol displays at worship places face opposition amid broader tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has emerged in Kerala following the display of portraits of RSS founder KB Hedgewar during a temple festival in Kollam. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has launched a probe, requesting a report from its vigilance division on the matter.

Images of Hedgewar appeared alongside those of celebrated social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru and B R Ambedkar during the Kollam Pooram festival held on Tuesday night. The TDB is investigating the incident, noting that the Puthiyakavu Temple, not under its administration, is allegedly responsible for the display.

This incident occurs amidst concerns about political symbols at temples, as highlighted by the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, who urged parties like the RSS and CPI(M) to refrain from politicizing religious events. Tensions rise in the backdrop of a High Court directive against such displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

