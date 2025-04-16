Nandini Gupta Set to Shine: Miss World 2025 in India

Nandini Gupta, crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, is diligently preparing to represent India at the forthcoming Miss World 2025 pageant. This prestigious event will unfold in Telangana, India, from May 7 to May 31. Nandini, hailing from Rajasthan's Kota, is deeply committed to dazzling on the global stage.

In conversation with ANI, the beauty queen revealed her rigorous daily training regimen to excel in the competition. She expressed her enthusiasm not just for the pageant but also for the prospects it holds for Telangana. 'My training is focused on making a mark internationally. Additionally, I am learning about Telangana and its rich heritage. Hosting Miss World two years in a row is a proud moment for India. I am keen on witnessing how this elevates the state's economy, boosts tourism, and showcases its culture,' she conveyed.

Earlier this year, Miss World 2023, Krystyna Pyszczkova, alongside Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, visited Hyderabad to oversee the preparations. Pyszczkova expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, applauding India's vibrant culture and its pivotal role in enriching the Miss World platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)