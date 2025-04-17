Cradlewise: Revolutionizing Baby Sleep in India with AI-Powered Smart Crib

Cradlewise, an innovative AI-powered smart crib that has been revolutionizing infant sleep in the U.S. and Canada, is now available in India, offering new hope for sleep-deprived parents. Endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, this groundbreaking product promises to transform how Indian parents approach bedtime.

Founded by Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore alumni Radhika & Bharath Patil, Cradlewise is uniquely designed to navigate the unique sleep patterns of infants, ensuring both the child and parents get the rest necessary for healthy development. Utilizing automatic soothing, AI-enabled sleep monitoring, and insightful sleep data, Cradlewise is making waves in tech-enabled childcare.

Developed during the COVID-19 pandemic by empathetic Indian parents, Cradlewise presents a perfect amalgamation of advanced technology and practical design. With endorsements from top medical advisors, including Dr. Chitra Akileswaran and Dr. Anoop Rao, and accolades from TIME and Fast Company, Cradlewise enters the Indian market at an introductory price, heralding a new era of intelligent parenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)