Left Menu

Temple Treasures Turned into Golden Gains in Tamil Nadu

Over 1,000 kg of gold, initially offered to Tamil Nadu temples by devotees and lying unused, has been melted into 24-carat bars. Deposited in banks, these bars now earn an annual interest of Rs 17.81 crore. The interest generated is allocated for temple development, as per government policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chenani | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:25 IST
Temple Treasures Turned into Golden Gains in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 kg of gold offered to temples by devotees but left unused has been transformed into 24-carat bars, according to government reports on Thursday. These bars, deposited in banks, yield an annual interest of Rs 17.81 crore.

The gold articles, unused for temple deities, were melted at the government mint in Mumbai and invested under the State Bank of India's Gold Investment Scheme. Interest generated from this investment supports temple development, as outlined in a policy note by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, tabled in the Assembly by Minister P K Sekar Babu.

Three committees, led by retired justices, have been formed for overseeing the scheme's implementation across different regions. As of March 31, 2025, the note highlighted that temples contributed significant portions of gold, including the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple, which provided 424.26 kg. Efforts are also underway to melt unused silver items under government supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025