Celebrating True Heroes: Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the valor of Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj as national heroes, contrasting them with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He critiqued historians for neglecting their contributions and highlighted their inclusive leadership, asserting that their legacies unite various social segments, including tribals and Muslims.
In a strong assertion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday underscored the status of Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as national heroes, while dismissing Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as a hero.
While unveiling a statue of Maharana Pratap at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Singh hailed Maharana Pratap's unmatched courage and patriotism. He noted that Shivaji Maharaj's guerrilla warfare tactics were inspired by Pratap's legacy.
Singh condemned historians with Left inclinations for underappreciating the efforts of Rana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj but glorifying Aurangzeb. According to Singh, inclusiveness marked Pratap's leadership, evident from the diverse groups such as Adivasis and Muslims in his army, with Hakim Khan Suri's sacrifice in the battle against the Mughals, serving as prime examples.
