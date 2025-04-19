Blaze at Tenting Material Warehouse: Quick Response Saves Day

A fire erupted in a warehouse involved in supplying tenting materials for the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in the Parade Ground area of Prayagraj on Saturday. Officials quickly dispatched water tenders to control the blaze.

Rahul, an eyewitness from a nearby godown, reported hearing cylinders exploding during the incident. Reports confirm there were no casualties.

Prayagraj's Chief Fire Officer, Rajiv Kumar Pandey, stated that six water tenders were initially deployed, with additional units joining the operation to control the fire at the warehouse, which stored logs and tent items.

(With inputs from agencies.)