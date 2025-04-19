Left Menu

Assam CM Invites PM Modi to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary Celebration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the birth centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The year-long events will include a biography release and commemorative coin. Sarma also requested Modi's presence at key infrastructure inaugurations, including a bio-ethanol plant.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi, extending an invitation to the latter for the forthcoming year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Scheduled to commence in September, the celebrations aim to honor the iconic music maestro, born on September 8, 1926.

"It was my privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi today and invite him as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony of this significant celebration," Sarma posted on social media. Plans for the celebrations include events across India, the release of Hazarika's biography, and a commemorative coin.

In addition to cultural events, CM Sarma sought Modi's presence for inaugurating the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, a pioneering project producing ethanol from bamboo biomass, and to lay the foundation stones of major infrastructure projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road and Darrang Medical College. Modi is expected to attend these events on September 8, 2025.

